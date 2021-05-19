Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.65.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.64. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -823.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

