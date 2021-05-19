American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of AXL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,975. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

