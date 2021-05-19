52,009 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,511.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,325. The company has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -823.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.64.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

