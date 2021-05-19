Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 381,109 Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 381,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,064,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,709,000 after purchasing an additional 286,246 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,555,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 857,705 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,142 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,527,000 after acquiring an additional 104,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after acquiring an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

DNB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.34. 9,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

