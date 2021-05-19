McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

MKC stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

