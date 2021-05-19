QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,316. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QUIK shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease acquired 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuickLogic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of QuickLogic worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

