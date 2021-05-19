Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NTEC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. 95,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,264. Intec Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

