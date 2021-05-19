908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.56 and last traded at $38.49. Approximately 1,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 266,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 908 Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.68.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $17,086,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $2,848,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $18,509,000.

About 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

