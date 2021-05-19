AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Hits $0.0293 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $268,020.27 and $143.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

