Public Mint 24 Hour Volume Hits $330,188.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 29.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Public Mint has a market cap of $6.24 million and $330,188.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 47.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00066638 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

