Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $109.38 and last traded at $110.92. Approximately 821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 120,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.98.

The stock has a market cap of $703.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.96 and its 200 day moving average is $68.61.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.