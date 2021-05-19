Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $344,796,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Match Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

MTCH stock opened at $133.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.51. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

