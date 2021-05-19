iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13,598.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $55.64.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

