Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $21.69 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 2.8% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $21,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $4,261,318.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,158.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.92.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

