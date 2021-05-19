Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $641.30 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,780,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,231,235 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 51.2% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $641,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,266,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $138,607.20. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $4,926,619.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 993,091 shares of company stock valued at $74,426,796. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

