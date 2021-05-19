Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Receives $21.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

