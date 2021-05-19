Cincinnati Financial Corp Trims Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,550 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $28,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $197.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.08 and its 200-day moving average is $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $199.81. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

