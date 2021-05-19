Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 15,949 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,949 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.50% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $672,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,783,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,077.86.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,927 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,245.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,258.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,177.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $710.97 and a 52 week high of $1,339.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

