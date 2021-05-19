Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 214,796 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,926,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,796 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $864,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

CBRE Group stock opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

