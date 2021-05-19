Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,919,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.04% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $988,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

AJG opened at $147.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.88. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock valued at $117,785 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

