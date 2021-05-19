Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Reaches $0.0005

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $79,435.67 and approximately $39.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00078931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00018079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.33 or 0.01302358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00058108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.41 or 0.10051065 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

