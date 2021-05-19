sUSD (SUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $245.71 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $245.71 million and approximately $35.87 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00078931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00018079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.33 or 0.01302358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00058108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.41 or 0.10051065 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 241,316,710 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

