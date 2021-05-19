Fei Protocol (FEI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.97 Billion

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002607 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $250.54 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00073031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00325462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00195071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.92 or 0.01131144 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00037926 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

