Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.1% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,567,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,336,000 after buying an additional 256,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15.5% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $117.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

