The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,302,000. FMR LLC raised its position in The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 18,481.8% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 1,382,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of SO opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 84.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.