CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Decreased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. First United Bank Trust raised its position in CSX by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 32,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 160,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in CSX by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $98.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.