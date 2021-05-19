OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-$98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95 million.

KIDS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. 222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,271. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. Equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.71.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,155. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $216,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,527.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $2,605,698. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

