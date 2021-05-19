GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Shares Up 8.9%

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s share price shot up 8.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. 1,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

The stock has a market cap of $792.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $64,167.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,543.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,810 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $176,816.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,429 shares of company stock worth $301,152. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in GAMCO Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

