Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Down to $23.93

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.93, but opened at $22.62. Lands’ End shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 4,548 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $746.57 million, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 2.66.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $538.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $3,996,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $567,304.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,622 shares of company stock worth $4,905,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 82.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

