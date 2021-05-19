Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Up to $11.89

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $12.53. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.65.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,287,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

