Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 2.72%.

NYSE:TEO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 3,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,238. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.43. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Telecom Argentina stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.