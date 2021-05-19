Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,046 The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MTW traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,803. The stock has a market cap of $819.75 million, a P/E ratio of -73.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

