SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up 1.9% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $67,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at $80,027,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.90.

Shares of SEDG traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,269. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.19 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

