Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Raised to C$11.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock remained flat at $$7.30 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

