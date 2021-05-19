Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.75 to C$42.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

TRMLF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 63,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,771. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

