Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,355 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,038,000. Tlwm acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,074,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 464.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 561,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 462,350 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72.

