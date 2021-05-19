Fagan Associates Inc. Invests $234,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.76. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $85.38 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

