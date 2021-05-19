M&T Bank Corp Purchases 51,261 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $21,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

