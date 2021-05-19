U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,902 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

