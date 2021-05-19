Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $11.75 Million Position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 21.43% of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:KBUY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,526. KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45.

