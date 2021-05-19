Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 60,853 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 60,853 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after buying an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,156,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $3.25 on Wednesday, hitting $40.38. 953,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,887,629. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of -447.95 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.41.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,147,276 shares of company stock worth $75,470,113 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

