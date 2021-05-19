UBP Investment Advisors SA Invests $1.10 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL stock traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,859. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.82. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.25 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

