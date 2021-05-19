UBP Investment Advisors SA Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.45 and its 200 day moving average is $106.07. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $113.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.