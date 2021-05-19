Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,240 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,587,000 after acquiring an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $248.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.88 and its 200-day moving average is $242.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

