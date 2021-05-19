Adviser Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,262.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,263.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,972.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

