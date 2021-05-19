Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in American Express by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 36.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in American Express by 8.4% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 151,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.94. American Express has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.