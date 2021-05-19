Associated Banc Corp Has $394,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,929 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after buying an additional 7,810,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700,034 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day moving average is $104.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.29 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

