Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,135 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $259.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.75. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.67 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

