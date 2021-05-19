Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Energizer were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Energizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Energizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Energizer stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

