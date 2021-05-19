Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 1,085,670 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 40.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085,670 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $1,271,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 42,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

MLM opened at $372.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.54. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

